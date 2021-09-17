CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belmont, MA

Belmont High Soccer: Last Second Goals Give Boys’, Girls’ Opening Week Lift

By Franklin B. Tucker
belmontonian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto: Belmont High freshman Dana Lehr (second left) celebrates the tying goal she scored in the final two minutes of the match vs Wilmington. There’s a phase used in British soccer commentary: “at the death” meaning at the last possible moment of a game. For both of Belmont High soccer teams in their opening week, points were salvaged “at the death” – one for a much needed tie and the other resulting in a ruckus victory.

belmontonian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

AACHEN/POTSDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans went to the polls on Sunday in a national election too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stoneham, MA
City
Melrose, MA
City
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington, MA
Sports
City
Belmont, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Belmont, MA
Education
Belmont, MA
Sports
Wilmington, MA
Education
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
CBS News

Hurricane Sam strengthens into "major" Category 3 storm

Hurricane Sam has developed into a "major" Category 3 storm with the possibility to grow stronger in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory Saturday. The "small but dangerous" hurricane is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form, beaten only by last season, which was the most active hurricane season on record.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy