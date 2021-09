A day after he was forced to leave his start against the Texas Rangers in the second inning, the Astros placed Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day IL due to right foot soreness. Odorizzi exited Monday's game following a ground ball to first by Rangers' second baseman Nick Solak. Odorizzi covered the bag and was credited with the putout, but Astros manager Dusty Baker said he was unable to put any weight on his foot.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO