California State

California Gubernatorial Recall Election, Preliminary Results Report #7 and Ballot Processing Update

SFElections
 8 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Friday, September 17, 2021 – The San Francisco Department of Elections issued the seventh preliminary election results report of votes cast for the September 14, 2021, California Gubernatorial Recall Election. Today’s report includes results from 23,858 vote-by-mail ballots tabulated since yesterday’s results report. The estimated total number of...

sfelections.sfgov.org

