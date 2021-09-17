Cry Little Sister: The Lost Boys Getting New Movie From WB Starring Quiet Place and IT Actors

For several years, The CW was toiling with a televised version of The Lost Boys. In fact, the pilot was in the works but never came to be. This is the same network that's been trying to launch Powderpuff Girls as a live action series. Although they made a good effort, the project never happened and The Lost Boys were dumped back into development hell. But now it looks as though the folks over at Warner Bros. are working on their very own relaunch of the vampire tale. At this time, there's no real word on whether this will be a continuation or a reboot, but WB is actively seeking a new project that centers on teenage vampires.