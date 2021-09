Full spoilers for What If...? below! The latest episode of Marvel's animated series What If...? on Disney+ asked a very important question, what if Thor was an only child? Marvel's latest opens up to a world where Odin did not adopt an infant Loki and raise him as his own son but instead gave him back the Frost Giants, as a result, Thor became "Party Thor" and Loki became....well, about what you might expect. The episode spends most of its opening minutes with the god of thunder but full Frost Giant Loki arrives on the scene later as the party continues across Midgard. As you can expect, he looks like a Frost Giant.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO