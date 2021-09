The Twins play another allegedly rare Monday day game today, using up their scheduled off day to play a make up against the villainous Yankees. Coming off a rough series against Kansas City, John Gant will look to right the ship on the mound for the Twins today. Gant has been solid since coming to the Twins in the J.A. Happ trade, although he has been more effective in his relief appearances than in starts. On the other hand, last time out he hurled 5.0 scoreless, 3-hit innings, so perhaps he’s figuring things out on the starting end.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO