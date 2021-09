Andrew Heaney was a bit of a train wreck for the LA Angels this year, and has somehow been so much worse after we traded him. Heaney has a 7.71 ERA for the Yankees after the trade, and has struggled both as a starter and out of the pen for New York. He’s given up 3.3 home runs per nine innings, and has a 1.319 WHIP, which is even worse than what his WHIP was with the Halos.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO