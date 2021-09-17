See The Tallest Waterfall In Maine At Baxter State Park
By Clarisa
Only In Maine
8 days ago
Some trails are so difficult, that only experienced hikers can handle the route. In the pursuit of an amazing landmark, however, sometimes it’s hard to resist. It’s a hard trek to get to the tallest waterfall in Maine, but it’s worth every step and struggle to see it. Are you prepared for this hike? It’s not one that everyone can accomplish, but it does belong on your bucket list just in case.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
If you’d like to read more about the trail, check the weather out there, or read recent reviews, check out Mount Katahdin via Hunt Trail AllTrails page.
