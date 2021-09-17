CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

See The Tallest Waterfall In Maine At Baxter State Park

By Clarisa
Only In Maine
Only In Maine
 8 days ago

Some trails are so difficult, that only experienced hikers can handle the route. In the pursuit of an amazing landmark, however, sometimes it’s hard to resist. It’s a hard trek to get to the tallest waterfall in Maine, but it’s worth every step and struggle to see it. Are you prepared for this hike? It’s not one that everyone can accomplish, but it does belong on your bucket list just in case.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Welcome to today's adventure, Mount Katahdin and Katahdin Falls. It's a hard hike on the Hunt Trail, but well worth it to view the tallest waterfall in Maine.
Hunt Trail is a bit tougher than most trails featured here, and the 10.6 miles there and back will be a big challenge for any who wish to complete the trail. It's a struggle, but one that really pays off with the views.
If you're capable of hiking it, the trail rewards you with some of the best views that Maine has to offer. Baxter State Park from above is always stunning from every angle.
The main drop of this falls is estimated at around 280 feet, with the total drop reaching around 800 vertical feet.
Though the trail is tough and perilous, the 4,000 foot elevation gain is part of the amazing views at the end. However, stopping at the waterfall is completely understandable.
This trail is great for wildflowers, bird watching, and of course these beautiful views. Make sure you don't leave anything behind, so there is nothing to change the natural flow of wildlife here. Leaving no trace is important too!

If you’d like to read more about the trail, check the weather out there, or read recent reviews, check out Mount Katahdin via Hunt Trail AllTrails page.

