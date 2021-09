Even though the deadly Black Hollow Flood was over two months ago, large debris, including parts of homes, is still in the river and the canyon. Canyon Lakes Ranger RD has said that the U.S. Forest Service is continuing to clean up the debris in partnership with groups like Larimer County Conservation Corps, which recently 'pulled truckloads of household debris' from the Poudre River. In the tweet below, you can see what appears to be the top of a gas stove range and an chimney pipe among other less-recognizable debris.

