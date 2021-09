A new wildfire is burning on Monday near the area of Stag Hollow Road and Glade Road. Loveland Fire Rescue Authority is on the scene battling the wildfire. Currently, there are have been voluntary evacuations enacted for Masonville and the southern area of Horsetooth Reservoir. Residents in the area of Glade Road east to Rim Rock Valley Lane and West County Road 38E south to Muley Park Road have received the message for voluntary evacuations.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO