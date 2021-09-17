The Percentage Of Obese Teenagers And Children Increased Significantly During The Pandemic
Kids and teens became particularly vulnerable to becoming fat and unhealthy as the flu epidemic unfolded across the world according to a new CDC study. This report, released on Thursday, included 432.302 persons aged 2 to 19 and, along with many other aspects, revealed that the proportion of adolescent and obese children grew to 22% compared to 19% prior to the epidemic. The CDC found that younger children like pre-teens are gaining more weight than their older counterparts. This is bad because overweight children can develop conditions like high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer later on in life.www.healththoroughfare.com
