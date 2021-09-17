CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

The Percentage Of Obese Teenagers And Children Increased Significantly During The Pandemic

By Anna Daniels
healththoroughfare.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids and teens became particularly vulnerable to becoming fat and unhealthy as the flu epidemic unfolded across the world according to a new CDC study. This report, released on Thursday, included 432.302 persons aged 2 to 19 and, along with many other aspects, revealed that the proportion of adolescent and obese children grew to 22% compared to 19% prior to the epidemic. The CDC found that younger children like pre-teens are gaining more weight than their older counterparts. This is bad because overweight children can develop conditions like high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer later on in life.

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

These People Are 11 Times More Likely to Die From COVID

We're still wearing masks, and we're still worrying about community transmission—much about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic might feel like deja vu. But the shape of the pandemic has changed since its beginnings. Although not at the peak set last winter, the death rate has risen since the spring and continues to climb nationwide. But today experts know that one group of people are 11 times more likely to die from the disease—and they know how you can stay safe. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Common hypertension drug may help treat severe COVID-19

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a potentially fatal condition involving lung damage, and experts often associate it with severe COVID-19. There is a link between high mortality rates and COVID-19-induced ARDS, which is why there is an urgent need for effective treatments. An uncontrolled, excessive immune response to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Weight Management#Cdc#Obese#Weight Gain#Bmi#Iqvia
EatThis

6 Places You Should Never Enter Right Now, Say Virus Experts

With the United States never returning to lockdowns, and with more and more people getting vaccinated, people are going out again in droves, longing for things to get back to "normal." Problem is, no one told the coronavirus; it's still causing a pandemic. Just this week, average daily deaths topped 2,000, a grim reminder that this virus is hurting people in the background—or foreground—of our lives. One way to protect yourself, besides vaccination, to avoid certain places that increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. We asked virus experts and here's where they said to avoid right now. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

More Than 30,000 Women Have Reported An Alteration In Their Menstrual Cycle After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, 30,000 women claimed their periods changed. Per an article in the British Medical Journal, an investigation is necessary to determine why this happens. Menstrual cycles may be more severe or delayed due to immunological responses and do not constitute a risk to your health, doctors warn.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 "Very Disturbing" Delta Symptoms, Say Experts

We've become used to headlines about COVID-19 dominating the daily news. Vaccines have proven very effective in reducing the virus's ability to hospitalize or kill. But that doesn't mean the pandemic is no longer serious. Experts are still learning about COVID symptoms, particularly those that can lead to long-term effects. These are Delta symptoms some officials have frankly called disturbing. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Medscape News

Obese Children With Asthma Are Resistant to ICS

Obese or overweight children with asthma could be using inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) to no avail, combined results from observational studies suggest. Using Mendelian randomization, a method for reducing bias in observational studies, investigators from the University of Amsterdam Medical Center performed an analysis of data from four cross-sectional studies and one cohort study on a total of 1,511 children with asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pahomepage.com

Pandemic and obesity, what’s the correlation?

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — You may have heard about the “quarantine 15” which refers to the weight gain many of us experienced during the pandemic. A new report issued Wednesday finds the majority of Americans packed on unwanted pounds since March 2020. 61 percent of Americans had an undesirable weight gain, including 42 percent of adults. But a report just out Wednesday finds that overeating isn’t all that’s to blame.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
KIMT

Adult obesity has been on the rise in U.S. during pandemic

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – More Minnesotans and Iowans got fatter during 2020. Data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Minnesota’s adult obesity rate increased from 30.1% in 2019 to 30.7% in 2020, while Iowa’s adult obesity rate went from 33.9% in 2019 to 36.5% in 2020.
FITNESS
mystar106.com

Study Finds Childhood Obesity Worsened During Pandemic

An ‘alarming’ study from the CDC found that childhood obesity rates in the U.S. got worse during the pandemic. The study found that obese children gained between 12-14 pounds during the pandemic year, nearly double the typical rate. Children at a healthy weight also tended to gain an extra two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Child Obesity Rose Sharply During Pandemic

FRIDAY, Sept. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Childhood obesity was a worrisome issue before the pandemic, and now it's alarmingly worse, new data shows. A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found a "profound increase in weight gain for kids" that is "substantial and alarming," Dr. Alyson Goodman, one of the study's authors, told the Associated Press.
KIDS
FingerLakes1

Studies show that the pandemic had an impact on worsening obesity in children

One of the harmful results of the pandemic is the increase in obesity among children. While it’s been on the upswing for years, it skyrocketed over the last year and deeply impacted children already considered obese. Dr. Alyson Goodman of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the study...
HEALTH
washingtonnewsday.com

Children’s weight has risen as a result of the pandemic, with about 22% being classified as obese.

Children’s weight has risen as a result of the pandemic, with about 22% being classified as obese. According to a new report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adolescents and teenagers in the United States experienced a “alarming” surge in obesity during the COVID-19 epidemic. According to the survey, 22% of children and teenagers were obese in August of last year, up from 19% the previous year.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy