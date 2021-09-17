CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Toast the Perquimans scheduled for today

By From staff reports
Daily Advance
 8 days ago

Historic Hertford Inc. will host Toast the Perquimans, an event featuring a tasting of 12 craft beers and a dozen wines and entertainment at the marina behind the Hertford Municipal Building at 114 West Grubb St., Hertford, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The band Cuz’n Kirk Experience will provide the music. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased online at historichertfordinc.org. Tickets also may be purchased at Carolina Trophy between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday.

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perquimans County, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Lifestyle
City
Hertford, NC
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
City
Barco, NC
City
Kitty Hawk, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edu#Parks Recreation#Volunteers#Summer Music#Catfish#Food Drink#Beverages#Perquimans#Historic Hertford Inc#Carolina Trophy#Great Exchange#Coast Guard#The American Red Cross#Moyock#Ec Rotary Club#The Pines Country Club#Newgrass#Vfw#Jollification#The Newbold White House

Comments / 0

Community Policy