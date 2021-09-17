Toast the Perquimans scheduled for today

Historic Hertford Inc. will host Toast the Perquimans, an event featuring a tasting of 12 craft beers and a dozen wines and entertainment at the marina behind the Hertford Municipal Building at 114 West Grubb St., Hertford, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The band Cuz’n Kirk Experience will provide the music. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased online at historichertfordinc.org. Tickets also may be purchased at Carolina Trophy between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday.