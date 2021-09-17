Is SPI Energy a Good Renewable Energy Stock to Buy?
SPI Energy (SPI) has extended its production capabilities through various operational developments and has invested substantially to introduce a new generation of energy-efficient vehicles. However, with low profit margins and increasing production costs, is SPI a buy now? Keep reading to find out.Headquartered in Hong Kong, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. The company also develops electric vehicles and EV charging solutions through its subsidiaries.www.investing.com
