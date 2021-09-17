CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU inks sponsorship deal with Caesars Sportsbook

neworleanssun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU athletics on Friday announced a sponsorship partnership with Caesars Entertainment Inc., making Caesars Sportsbook the official sportsbook of LSU sports. Per The Associated Press, the deal is the first between an SEC school and a gambling company. The deal includes signage and broadcast ads at Tigers sporting events, as...

Comments / 0

#Lsu#Caesars Sportsbook#Per The Associated Press#Sec
