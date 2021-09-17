The River Flows

Looking for a fun fall weekend getaway? Spend the weekend of Sept 24 at 4 Star Concert & Dance Hall in Brenham, Texas. With special musical guests Rob Moorman & Company and Black Cat Choir, it’s sure to be a weekend worth the short 45 minute drive from College Station. 4 Star is a Brenham classic, since the building’s been around for over a century, but it was recently remodeled with all the major acoustic fixings a musician (or concert goer) could want, successfully bringing together an old school feel and new modern renovations. By bringing in lots of live music of all different genres, the 4 star has become a Brenham favorite. With its drink menu full of plenty of brews, booze, and cocktails, you’re sure to keep the party going all weekend while enjoying live music.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO