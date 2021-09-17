CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

The River Flows

By Deanne L. Joseph
cowboysindians.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe talked with cowboy artists Marlin Rotach and Don Weller about their new book and exhibition The River Flows. If Marlin Rotach and Don Weller learned anything putting together the book and exhibition The River Flows, it’s that you have to go with the flow. The two artists met and...

www.cowboysindians.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
Only In Oregon

The Tiny Bavarian Town In Oregon That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There’s a small town just outside of Salem that feels like an entire continent away. Mount Angel is a tiny Bavarian-inspired town of just 3,500 people that’s a total off-the-beaten-path treasure. The town dates back to the mid-1800s when German-Catholic families and a group of Benedictine monks and sisters settled the area. Today, Mount Angel is a […] The post The Tiny Bavarian Town In Oregon That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Only In Northern California

This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm

The largest reservoir in California, Lake Shasta offers pure bliss in the form of crystal blue waters and lush forest surroundings. Consisting of 30,000 acres and 370 miles of shoreline, there’s definitely plenty of space to stretch out and explore at this beloved lake! A stay at Tsasdi Resort, a stunning waterfront lodge, makes for […] The post This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Only In Ohio

Ohio’s Only Professional Dinner Theatre, La Comedia Dinner Theatre Features Broadway-Style Entertainment And Fine Dining

Nothing beats the classic combination of dinner and a show. That concept is celebrated in a big way at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, the only professional dinner theatre in all of Ohio. Featuring Broadway-style shows and a mouthwatering buffet, this gem of a destination is one that will surely entertain you. It’s the perfect place […] The post Ohio’s Only Professional Dinner Theatre, La Comedia Dinner Theatre Features Broadway-Style Entertainment And Fine Dining appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Mercer Island Reporter

Jazz flows at Art UnCorked

The Eastside Quintet of Joe Walrath, Jake Houser, Jacob Batchelder, Nate Sharp and Zack Mautz perform jazz tunes at the Mercer Island Art UnCorked event on Sept. 10 at the Greta Hackett Outdoor Sculpture Gallery. The Mercer Island Chamber of Commerce presented the food, music, art and wine tasting gathering, which featured 18 wineries. Estimated attendance fluctuated between 350-500 over the course of the three-hour event. Photo courtesy of the Mercer Island Chamber of Commerce.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
WAFB

Ebb & Flow Festival happening in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 5th annual Ebb & Flow Festival Season is taking place throughout the month of September, in an effort to showcase the Capital Region’s unique arts and cultural landscape. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge produces this annual event in conjunction with the City...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Sierra Nevada Ally

The Truckee River Under Assault – Trash is Just One Insult as it Flows through Reno and Sparks

The annual Truckee River Cleanup Day set for September 25, 2021 is a 17 year-old beautification tradition. Every year, the nonprofit organization Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) organizes hundreds of volunteers who, in a four-hour period, remove trash, erase graffiti, and stencil a warning on storm drains along a 20-mile stretch of the river, from Verdi to Lockwood.
RENO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Bodmer
Person
Frederic Remington
Only In Pennsylvania

Sensational Views Await All Year Around On The Ridge Overlook Trail In Pennsylvania

We can all probably agree that Pennsylvania boasts a ton of gorgeous scenery, much of which we can admire in our own neighborhoods and by going for a drive on a scenic byway. Some of the most spectacular views, however, often require a bit of work on our part. Follow the Rock Scree and Ridge […] The post Sensational Views Await All Year Around On The Ridge Overlook Trail In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lamezcla.com

Flow Mixx Artist Showcase 2021

Flow Mixx, Latin Mixx, and LaMezcla.com come together for this years Latin Billboards for a very special Artist Showcase, Deejay Meet Up, and a Meet and Greet. The event will take place on Tuesday September 21, 2021 at Grails Wynwood in Miami, FL. Please RSVP by clicking the link below.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art History#Watercolor Paintings#Photography#Cheyenne Frontier Days#Western#Cowboys Indians#American#C I#Abbey Road Studios#European#Native Americans
maroonweekly.com

Weekend at 4 Star Brenham

Looking for a fun fall weekend getaway? Spend the weekend of Sept 24 at 4 Star Concert & Dance Hall in Brenham, Texas. With special musical guests Rob Moorman & Company and Black Cat Choir, it’s sure to be a weekend worth the short 45 minute drive from College Station. 4 Star is a Brenham classic, since the building’s been around for over a century, but it was recently remodeled with all the major acoustic fixings a musician (or concert goer) could want, successfully bringing together an old school feel and new modern renovations. By bringing in lots of live music of all different genres, the 4 star has become a Brenham favorite. With its drink menu full of plenty of brews, booze, and cocktails, you’re sure to keep the party going all weekend while enjoying live music.
BRENHAM, TX
Record

8 things to do in Stockton and San Joaquin County this weekend

The Record’s signature event, Family Day at the Park, provides days of fun and educational activities for the entire community. The popular annual event features online interactive projects, music, clowns, storytelling, authors and more. Where: http://familydayatthepark.com/. Admission: Free. Information: http://familydayatthepark.com/. Stockton Beer Week. Stockton Beer Week, which raises awareness of...
STOCKTON, CA
adirondackalmanack.com

Adirondack Waters Finally Flowing in New York City

More than a year ago, my painting exhibition, Live Streaming, was postponed due to the pandemic shutdown of New York City galleries. On September 7th those painted waterways finally started flowing in the city. Thirty-five paintings and drawings can now be seen at the Blue Mountain Gallery on 27th Street through October 2. What a relief to finally be able to share them. Although the Delta variant is making art-lovers more cautious and vaccinations are required to enter all galleries, the New York art scene is reviving. At the reception I am pictured (above) with “In Suspension,” which was featured in a previous Almanack article, Art in the Pandemic – Distraction, Solace and Direction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kwhi.com

‘A BRIDAL AFFAIR’ SUNDAY AT GIDDINGS STONE MANSION

Couples who are planning a wedding should make plans to attend “A Bridal Affair” this weekend at the Giddings Stone Mansion in Brenham. From 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, guests can tour the mansion and visit with over 45 vendors, including local venues, caterers, florists, photographers, event coordinators and DJs.
BRENHAM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Concord Monitor

My Turn: Going with the flow

I have come to the conclusion that life is nothing but a series of fits and starts and the best way to deal with it is to go with the flow. A story that illustrates that conclusion began on Sept. 11 when I was driving home from having coffee with a friend in Warner, cruising north on I-93 on a sunny day with puffy white clouds in the sky.
WARNER, NH
cowboysindians.com

Hot Property: Brooks Lake Lodge

A 100-year-old luxury guest ranch is on the market. I should say it’s almost 100 years old. Brooks Lake Lodge was built in 1922 as an overnight stop for visitors en route to the new Yellowstone National Park. These days, the all-inclusive luxury lodge located in Wyoming’s Shoshone National Forest continues as a top-ranked resort destination.
TRAVEL
cowboysindians.com

Whiskey Recipe, Plus Frameable Label Meets Rendezvous Rye

Artist Ed Mell painted a New-West-meets-Old-West label for a collectible bottle of a High West Distillery & Saloon favorite. Utah’s first legal distillery, in business since 1870, High West Distillery & Saloon debuted an exclusive release of fan-favorite Rendezvous Rye with a limited-edition bottle featuring custom label artwork crafted by renowned American artist Ed Mell.
DRINKS
cowboysindians.com

Your Legacy Starts in Your Home

Brumbaugh’s Fine Home Furnishings is here to help you create a legacy in your home. At Brumbaugh’s Fine Home Furnishings, we have established a legacy in the home furnishings business for over 55 years. Here at Brumbaugh’s, creating that legacy is something we do very well. It might be that you are furnishing that second home where you hope to spend quality time with family and friends. As we come along side of you — getting to know your needs and wants — our team of creative designers are able to take your core values and put it into the furnishings that are timeless, with class and superior quality.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy