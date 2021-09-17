CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Surpasses 50,000 COVID Deaths Since The Start Of The Pandemic

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Florida topped 50,000, according to the latest data released by the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the total number of deaths to 50,811 after Florida provided information about over 1,500 additional deaths on Thursday (September 16). Those deaths did not all occur on the same day and spanned several weeks due to how Florida reports COVID deaths.

