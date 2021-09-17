Governor DeSantis Encourages All Floridians to Celebrate Constitution Day
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis encouraged all Floridians to celebrate September 17th as Constitution Day in commemoration of the date when the Founding Fathers signed the U.S. Constitution in 1787. In recognition of Constitution Day, Governor DeSantis released a video about the importance of the Constitution in setting the framework on which a federal republic was created for its citizens, ensuring a limited government with separations of power and checks and balances.alachuachronicle.com
