CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor DeSantis Encourages All Floridians to Celebrate Constitution Day

alachuachronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis encouraged all Floridians to celebrate September 17th as Constitution Day in commemoration of the date when the Founding Fathers signed the U.S. Constitution in 1787. In recognition of Constitution Day, Governor DeSantis released a video about the importance of the Constitution in setting the framework on which a federal republic was created for its citizens, ensuring a limited government with separations of power and checks and balances.

alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridianpress.com

DeSantis: Biden is ‘Targeting Floridians’

Tension continues to rise between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and President Joe Biden (D). At first, both were at odds regarding mask mandates, vaccine mandates and vaccine passports. Now both appear to be at odds regarding monoclonal antibody treatments. In an announcement shared by Friends of Ron DeSantis, the Governor accused the Biden Administration of “targeting Floridians” in a manner he feels could “cost Floridians their lives.”
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

DeSantis poll numbers drop as Floridians favor masks in schools

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Since he was elected in 2018, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been riding high in the polls. But his approval rating has plummeted in the wake of his executive order forbidding school districts from mandating masks for students to protect against COVID-19. In a new Data for Progress poll, nearly three out of four Floridians say kids should wear masks to school.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Fried urges Floridians: Demand Gov. DeSantis seek all federal aid to help struggling families

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis is letting billions in federal COVID-19 relief go unspent as the pandemic continues and working families struggle to pay bills, Florida’s top Democratic officeholder and other critics said Friday. During a Zoom conference call with people who help administer food and other assistance to the working poor, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer […] The post Fried urges Floridians: Demand Gov. DeSantis seek all federal aid to help struggling families appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Alexander Hamilton
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Holds Roundtable with Florida Teachers and Parents to Discuss Progress Monitoring

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Okaloosa County Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers, and teachers and parents of children in Okaloosa County Schools to discuss Florida’s transition from the FSA to progress monitoring.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
timesexaminer.com

America Celebrated 234th Constitution Day

WASHINGTON -- Today Americans celebrate the day the Founding Fathers signed the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787. Constitution Day, once known as Citizenship Day, commemorates the U.S. Constitution. On September 17th in 1787, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document they had created. The original states, except Rhode Island, collectively appointed 70 individuals to the Constitutional Convention. In all, 55 delegates attended the Constitutional Convention sessions, but only 39 actually signed or were able to sign the Constitution. The delegates ranged in age from Jonathan Dayton, 26, to Benjamin Franklin, 81, who had to be carried to sessions in a sedan chair.
POLITICS
Florida Weekly

What should we celebrate on Constitution Day?

On Sept. 17 the nation pauses to observe Constitution Day, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Philadelphia Convention completed drafting what would become the Constitution of the United States of America. But what is appropriate for this anniversary? Do we observe, commemorate or celebrate?. It is not unpatriotic...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Constitution#Constitution Day#U S Constitution#Floridians#The Office Of Governor#Republican#American
alachuachronicle.com

Governor DeSantis Calls for Biden Administration to Restore Monoclonal Antibody Supply to Florida

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Governor announces that Florida secured 3,000 mAb doses directly from GlaxoSmithKline. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis called on the Biden Administration to restore Florida’s monoclonal antibody supply. At the event, Governor DeSantis also announced that due to the lack of support from the federal government, Florida secured 3,000 doses of the monoclonal antibody treatment on its own from GlaxoSmithKline.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Floridians are losing their homes while DeSantis sits on federal aid to help them | Column

A month after the U.S. Supreme Court ended the federal moratorium on forcing homeowners out of their houses because they can’t pay their mortgages, the wave of foreclosures we feared would hit Florida already is here. Yet Gov. Ron DeSantis has inexplicably failed to distribute hundreds of millions in federal money that would help desperate Floridians keep their homes.
FLORIDA STATE
mcheraldonline.com

Pennsylvania Celebrated Constitution Day

In recognition of Constitution Day on Friday, Sept. 17, the Pennsylvania Courts released an infographic highlighting fundamental information about both the federal and state constitutions. The infographic is intended for use as an educational resource, providing a high-level comparison of the origins and purposes of both documents. A high-resolution file...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thejournal-news.net

DAR Celebrates Constitution Week

“The United States Constitution has proven itself the most marvelously elastic compilation of rules of government ever written,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt. In 1955, President Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed the first Constitution Week in August of that year. Constitution Week is designed to “reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the...
HILLSBORO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
News-Virginian

Officials encourage Valley residents to reflect on U.S. Constitution

Last month, Mayor Bobby Henderson announced Sept. 17-23 would officially be recognized as Constitution Week in the city of Waynesboro. The official proclamation encouraged all residents in the city “to study the Constitution and reflect on the privilege of being an American with all the rights and responsibilities which that privilege involves.”
WAYNESBORO, VA
Fox News

Callista and Newt Gingrich: Celebrating a great American on Constitution Day

More than 230 years ago in Philadelphia, 39 delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787. Eleven years after the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, this historic event marked an important milestone for our remarkable experiment in self-government. Symbolically, the signing of the U.S....
POLITICS
schreiner.edu

Schreiner University Celebrates Constitution Day

Dr. Cockroft presents The Meaning and Significance of the 19th Amendment. Kerrville, TX – Schreiner University is proud to present Dr. Jeannette Cockroft, Associate Professor of History and Political Science, as she gives a presentation on The Meaning and Significance of the 19th Amendment. The event will take place Sept 17, from noon to 1 p.m., in the Cailloux Campus Activity Center (CCAC) River Room. This is a free event, and the public is invited to attend.
KERRVILLE, TX
Bradenton Herald

On Constitution Day, we celebrate the freedoms and rights that it guarantees us

Sept. 17 marks the 234th Anniversary of the U.S. Constitution. On this day, we celebrate the freedoms and rights afforded to us by our founding fathers. It is a day to remember our unyielding unity as a nation to overcome challenges and seize opportunities. The U.S. Constitution demonstrates the power...
POLITICS
wshu.org

After All Things: Is This Constitutional?

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants to hold social media giants more accountable. New Yorkers seem to like their new governor. Are gun makers marketing more to minorities? And the house where ol’ blue eyes still sings.
POLITICS
uiowa.edu

Free Pocket Constitutions for Constitution Day

Friday September 17, 2021 marks the 234th anniversary of the creation of the United States Constitution. To observe this occasion, the Main Library service desk will have free pocket Constitutions to hand out on a first-come, first-served basis. These will be available at the Law Library and the Hardin Library as well. They are provided courtesy of the Federal Depository Library Program. The University of Iowa Libraries is a congressionally designated depository for U.S. Government Information and public access to the government information collection is guaranteed by public law. (Title 44 US Code)
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy