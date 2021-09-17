CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Clerk rescinds her resignation

Cover picture for the articleGainesville City Clerk Omichele Gainey, who resigned on September 8, has now rescinded that resignation. In a letter to the City Commission on September 15, Gainey wrote that “After much reflection and introspection, my focus is to reaffirm my commitment to the community… The outpouring of support I have received is heartening and humbling and it is my hope that my decision to continue to serve as your City Clerk will bring much-needed stability and leadership to the organization.”

