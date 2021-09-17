City Clerk rescinds her resignation

Today’s General Policy Committee meeting started with changes to the agenda, as Commissioner David Arreola immediately made a motion to remove the item regarding a Strong Mayor Charter Amendment and move member comment to the beginning of the meeting. Previous published versions of the agenda for this meeting also included an increase in city commissioner salaries and a proposal to add staff for each commissioner, but both of those items dropped off the agenda before the final version was published. Arreola did not give a reason for removing the strong mayor item. The motion to adopt the agenda with the proposed changes passed unanimously.

