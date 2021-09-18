CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Salem Requires Negative COVID Tests At Large Indoor Events During Halloween Season

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 7 days ago

SALEM (CBS) – If you’re planning to celebrate Halloween in Salem, you will need a negative COVID test for some events.

The Salem Board of Health voted unanimously Friday night to require that all attendees at indoor gatherings in public spaces with more than 100 guests submit a negative PCR or antigen COVID test to be admitted.

“This is a minor inconvenience for folks to be able to still attend these wonderful affairs we have every October,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said.

The order will be in effect for the month of October, a time when many gather in the historical town to celebrate Halloween.

Mayor Driscoll is planning for a free, downtown, rapid testing site. Or visitors can get their own test up to 72 hours before.

“Even with a mask mandate you’re eating and drinking, masks are off, you’re mingling with a whole lot of people,” Driscoll said. “We just feel this is a really smart way to make sure if you’re inside you’ve been tested prior to gaining entry.”

In August, the board implemented an indoor mask mandate in all businesses and public spaces through November 13.

