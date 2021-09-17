CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Consumerism Report: The $499 Sweat Bag for Virtuous Women

Gawker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a recurring series about all my devices. I’d like to clarify that it is NOT a tech column — it’s about spending money to speed up self-transformation, and then buying more stuff when that doesn’t work. And so I have acquired an endless array of devices: from products that promise to make my face look more triangular and the skin around my eyes less purple to ones that shrink specific parts of my salt-logged body. Do any of them work? Previously: the $799 Ass Air Conditioner.

www.gawker.com

Comments / 0

Related
healthdigest.com

The Real Reason Not Everyone Sweats

Have you ever walked out of a SoulCycle class and noticed that the person who was furiously pedaling next to you barely broke a sweat? Or perhaps you've been outside in the blazing sun and caught a glimpse at your friend, who looks cooler than the inside of a fridge. The truth of the matter is that some people don't sweat as much as others, and there are some who don't sweat at all.
FITNESS
Gadget Flow

VCharles vegan cork bag has the versatility and organization that modern women need

Designed for your minimalist, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly lifestyle, the VCharles vegan cork bag offers three-in-one versatility. This unique handbag is designed for every moment of your modern life as it offers plenty of storage and organization features. Made with comfortable straps, it’s a bag you can use as a backpack, shoulder bag, or clutch. What’s more, it has abundant pockets and dividers that you can use to keep your essentials nice and tidy. In fact, it can even fit a laptop up to 15 inches in size. Suitable for work, school, running errands, traveling, and more, the VCharles bag will be your everyday, everywhere companion. Sustainably harvested in Portugal, the cork material has no harmful chemicals or plastics. And harvesting the bark from the cork trees actually helps them grow and live longer! Finally, this cork bag is 100% ecological, natural, recyclable, light, waterproof, and washable.
APPAREL
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Wear This One Shoe, Experts Warn

Each year, millions of people over the age of 65 fall in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). From vitamin deficiency to vision problems, there are a number of issues that make older adults more likely to experience falls. One of the biggest culprits, however, is poor footwear. In fact, experts say there is one type of shoe you should never wear if you're over 65, as it's the most likely to make you take a tumble. Read on to find out if your go-to shoe choice is actually dangerous.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Addison Rae
Footwear News

The 20 Best Loafers for Women That Are Stylish And Comfortable

On days when you just feel like being comfortable (aka every day post-quarantine), it’s easy to reach for your best flats or your most comfortable sneakers. But to nail that feel-good effect while elevating your look just a little, consider opting for a pair of stylish loafers, instead. Simply put, a loafer is a slip-on shoe that leaves the ankle exposed and typically features a low-profile heel. But it comes in many variations, too. Some of the most common loafer silhouettes include moccasins (which harken back to Native American-made styles that inspired the first loafer of the 1930s) and smoking slippers...
APPAREL
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweating#Exercise#Tech#Camera#Eastern
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

When it comes to saving time and money, there are few online shopping destinations that offer the convenience and selection of Amazon. And for those ordering bulky home goods, the site is a game-changer, bringing those household necessities straight to your door without requiring a moving truck. Unfortunately, one popular home accessory sold on Amazon has just been recalled over the safety risk it presents to users. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this item now.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Cream Makes Their Skin Feel "So Firm" — and It's on Sale

Every skincare routine needs that one go-to cream that targets multiple skin concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. And the best anti-aging creams should incorporate SPF into their ingredients to help prevent skin damage in the first place. If you're not sure if this type of cream exists, well, today is your lucky day. Many shoppers have turned to the trusted brand Lancôme's firming cream that's on sale now as part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale.
SKIN CARE
Robb Report

The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion. While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum...
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Best Toilet Paper Rolls To Buy in 2021

Admittedly, there have been many inventions that are more important than toilet paper, but we still think TP rates pretty high on the list of greatest products ever made. Most of us don’t go a day (or even hours) without using some highly cushioned paper on our derrieres. Trying to figure out how many squares of toilet paper the average person uses in their life feels like a mathematical impossibility, but one thing we do know is that it makes a difference what you wipe with. Toilet paper has the tough job of cleaning up messes while still being gentle on...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy