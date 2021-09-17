Consumerism Report: The $499 Sweat Bag for Virtuous Women
This is a recurring series about all my devices. I’d like to clarify that it is NOT a tech column — it’s about spending money to speed up self-transformation, and then buying more stuff when that doesn’t work. And so I have acquired an endless array of devices: from products that promise to make my face look more triangular and the skin around my eyes less purple to ones that shrink specific parts of my salt-logged body. Do any of them work? Previously: the $799 Ass Air Conditioner.www.gawker.com
Comments / 0