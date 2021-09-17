Consumerism Report: The $499 Sweat Bag for Virtuous Women

Designed for your minimalist, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly lifestyle, the VCharles vegan cork bag offers three-in-one versatility. This unique handbag is designed for every moment of your modern life as it offers plenty of storage and organization features. Made with comfortable straps, it’s a bag you can use as a backpack, shoulder bag, or clutch. What’s more, it has abundant pockets and dividers that you can use to keep your essentials nice and tidy. In fact, it can even fit a laptop up to 15 inches in size. Suitable for work, school, running errands, traveling, and more, the VCharles bag will be your everyday, everywhere companion. Sustainably harvested in Portugal, the cork material has no harmful chemicals or plastics. And harvesting the bark from the cork trees actually helps them grow and live longer! Finally, this cork bag is 100% ecological, natural, recyclable, light, waterproof, and washable.

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO