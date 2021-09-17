Baker schools have options for unvaccinated staff

Baker School District employees who choose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the state-ordered Oct. 18 deadline and instead opt for a medical or religious exception will have to either wear an N95 face mask while at work or take a weekly rapid test.

Baker Schools Superintendent Mark Witty said on Friday, Sept. 17 that he’s confident the protocols the district has negotiated with its two unions, each of which represents about 110 employees, constituting the bulk of the district staff, will both protect the workforce and students, and prevent any significant loss of employees due to the mandate.

“There’s not going to be a mass exodus, I’m confident of that,” Witty said. “I think we’ve come up with a reasonable approach. We’ve had multiple conversations with both unions, and they were very productive.”

Toni Myers, president of the Baker Education Association, which represents the district’s 111 teachers, and Rachelle Lemmon, president of Baker Chapter 20 of the Oregon School Employees Association, the union that represents the district’s 110 classified employees, both said recently that they don’t expect the mandate will result in a large number of workers either resigning or being fired.

Witty said Friday that although he doesn’t have exact numbers, he believes the mandate might have been a “contributing factor” in several recent resignations.

“It’s very minimal,” he said.

Witty said that although the district hasn’t required employees to disclose their vaccination status, he believes, based on conversations with union officials and other staff members, that the vaccination rate among district workers is likely in the 70% range.

Witty said some district workers are in the process of being vaccinated.

Those who decline to be vaccinated before Oct. 18 can either submit a medical exception, which requires documentation from a physician, or a religious exception, Witty said.

He said he intends to accept religious exceptions.

“I don’t want anyone to make a mockery of this process,” Witty said. “But I’m not going to be standing as a judge of that. That’s out of my purview.”

The district’s requirement for employees who remain unvaccinated after Oct. 18 applies to both union members and nonunion employees, Witty said.

Unvaccinated workers who choose a medical or religious exemption will have another choice to make if they want to continue to work, Witty said.

Those employees can either wear an N95 face mask, or take a weekly COVID-19 home test, both of which the district will supply.

(Masks and tests will also be available to vaccinated employees, Witty said.)

District employees are already required to wear a face mask while at work indoors. Witty said the N95 masks are an alternative because they are more effective at blocking respiratory droplets that can contain virus particles.

Workers who choose the test option will still be required to wear some type of face mask while indoors.

Those employees will have to take the first test at home on Monday, Oct. 18, and the district will send the tests to a lab in Corvallis, which projects results will be emailed to the employees within 24 hours.

Those employees will be allowed to work while the test results are pending, Witty said.

Unvaccinated employees who choose either the mask or test option will continue to work in their current job, Witty said; there will not be reassignments.

Quarantining

After three weeks of in-person classes, Witty said he’s generally pleased with the district’s situation.

As of Thursday, only one staff member was quarantining due to either a positive test or possible exposure to someone who was infected, Witty said. That’s down from five staff members earlier in the month.

“That’s a really positive number to me,” Witty said. “It shows that if we follow the protocols we can keep staff in place and continue to provide the service we want to provide.”

Witty said some students at each school, except Keating, are quarantining, but that the effects are limited.

“I know it’s challenging for families, and my heart goes out to them,” Witty said. “A lot of work has gone into the first three weeks. We have shown we can continue to keep our schools functioning, and have extracurricular activities.”

According to the most recent weekly outbreak report from the Oregon Health Authority, released on Wednesday, Sept. 15, COVID-19 cases in Baker schools include:

• Brooklyn Primary, three students, most recent onset Sept. 8

• Haines Elementary, four students, one staff, most recent onset Sept. 5

• Baker Early Learning Center, two students, most recent onset Sept. 4

• Baker High School, two students, one staff, most recent onset Sept. 2

• Baker Middle School, two students, most recent onset Sept. 8

• South Baker Intermediate, one staff member, most recent onset Aug. 25