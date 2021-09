The Buccaneers will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday for their Week 2 matchup. The Falcons are coming off a crushing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 32-6. While the Buccaneers opened the season with a win against the Cowboys 31-29. The Buccaneers beat the Falcons twice last season. Quarterback Tom Brady had a 66.3% completion rate, 394.5 passing yards per game, and a 114.0 QB rating in each of the two games. What to expect this year from these two teams? In my opinion the same we saw last season. Brady and the offense should torch the Falcons defense, while the defense gets to Quarterback Matt Ryan which forces him to make bad decisions with the football.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO