Video Games

Where the Heart Leads Giveaway

PlayStation LifeStyle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Physical PS4 Copy of Where the Heart Leads (Two (2) winners) You can enter the Where the Heart Leads giveaway using the Gleam app below. We’ve provided multiple ways for you to earn entries, including following PSLS on social media and even just checking out the Where the Heart Leads page on the PlayStation Store website. Where the Heart Leads is a PS4 game. It can be played on PS5 via backwards compatibility, but as this is the physical edition, you will need a PS5 with a disc drive. And keep in mind that in order to win, there are a few terms and conditions that do apply.

www.playstationlifestyle.net

PlayStation LifeStyle

Social Deduction Game ‘First Class Trouble’ Will Scratch Your Among Us Itch on the PS5 and PS4

Developer Invisible Walls ApS and publisher Versus Evil have announced that their social deduction game, First Class Trouble, will release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. While a release date has not been announced, First Class Trouble‘s PS5 and PS4 release will coincide with its exit from Steam Early Access, where it has garnered positive reviews since going live in April.
PlayStation LifeStyle

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Update Disables Resume Game Feature to Prevent Accidental Overwriting of Save Files

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has only been out for a couple of days but Ember Lab is working hard to fix some of the game’s most pressing issues. The most recent update, version 1.05, has been released today. Amongst the bug fixes and gameplay improvements it makes is that the “Resume Game” feature on PS5 Activities has been disabled until the team can prevent the feature from accidentally overwriting game saves.
PlayStation LifeStyle

Back 4 Blood Trophy List Requires the Death of Many Ridden, Lots of Teamwork, and Hidden Secrets

Back 4 Blood isn’t due to be released until next month, but the trophy list has already appeared on Exophase to give players clues as to what they’ll need to do to get that coveted Platinum. The list will require players to kill a lot of Ridden, work together as a team to overcome specific challenges, and even find hidden secrets on several of the game’s maps.
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. As such, we’ve dedicated articles for televisions, general technology, and gaming – which is what you’re reading right now.Gaming deals this Black Friday will be far and wide, from specialists like Game and...
PlayStation LifeStyle

Celebrate Bub’s 35th Anniversary With Puzzle Bobble 3D for PS5, PS4 (Cross-Buy) and PS VR in October

Survios has announced that Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey – its own spin on the classic Japanese action, puzzle-game franchise – will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR on October 5th. Puzzle Bobble 3D will be cross-buy, meaning that you’ll get the PS5 version at no additional cost if you purchase the PS4 version.
PlayStation LifeStyle

Lost Judgment’s Arcade and Master System Add 20 Extra Games to Play While Not Solving a Murder

While the main aim of Lost Judgment is to solve a murder mystery where the perpetrator seemingly has a cast iron alibi, there are plenty of distractions to keep players occupied if they fancy a spot of downtime. The Club SEGA arcade once again makes its return with a handful of titles to play while surrounded by the hustle and bustle of the city streets, but those preferring a little more privacy can make use of the Master System in Yagami’s office. Between them, they add an extra 20 games for players to try out.
PlayStation LifeStyle

Deathloop Tops UK Physical Sales Charts In First Week of Release

Deathloop reached first place in UK physical sales this week, unseating Nintendo’s Wario Ware: Get it Together and NBA 2K22. Alongside Deathloop at the top was another popular PS5 title, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, coming in at second place despite launching last year. The sales numbers are for the week ending on September 18, 2021.
PlayStation LifeStyle

Hidetaka ‘SWERY’ Suehiro’s The Good Life Finally Gets an Official Release Date, Coming This October

After numerous delays and changes in publishers, SWERY’s The Good Life has finally received an official release date, launching on October 15, 2021, for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Additionally, a new release date announcement trailer showcases some of the characters of the game as well as Rainy Woods—the small British town in which much of the game is based.
PlayStation LifeStyle

Knockout City Season 3: [email protected] Introduces the New Brawl Pass and a Fresh Map in an Abandoned Jailyard

Knockout City’s second season took players to a night out at the movies, but Knockout City Season 3 takes the dodge-brawler in a whole different direction. Launching Tuesday, October 5, Season 3: [email protected] brings the competition to a decommissioned jail yard as they try to figure out who the hacker Z3r0 is and what they are up to in Knockout City. Additionally, Season 3 launches a whole new seasonal chase for players with the Brawl Pass, a Season Pass-like track of cosmetics to earn in addition to the universal randomized Street Rank rewards.
PlayStation LifeStyle

New The Last of Us Apparel Hits PlayStation Gear Store, ‘All-New Content’ and Sackboy Costumes Coming September 26

The Last of Us Day—that is, the day commemorating when the outbreak happened in-game— isn’t until September 26, but that hasn’t stopped Naughty Dog and Sony from launching new The Last of Us gear in the PlayStation Gear Store. Naughty Dog has promised not to ignore The Last of Us Day, though, and has promised they’ll be unveiling “all-new content” on that day. Even Sackboy: A Big Adventure is getting in on the fun with new The Last of Us Part II costumes due to launch soon.
SlashGear

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut impresses on PS5, but it still isn’t for everyone

Death Stranding was one of the strangest games of 2019. It was also one of those games that could not please everyone, not that it ever really wanted to anyway. It certainly elicited a range of reactions from players; “divisive” almost feels like the right descriptor, but it doesn’t really fit because I can’t remember any toxicity in the discourse … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES

