Anyone who has been to Central Park in Owatonna has probably noticed the gorgeous fountain, and the elevated stage area, and just to the right of that elevated stage, if you are looking at it from the fountain, is a concrete marker that states buried below is a time bomb that was placed in 1954, and it's to be opened in the year 2054. So why would someone bury a bomb in the middle of a park?

OWATONNA, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO