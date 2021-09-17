CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

In Memoriam: George Mraz

By Kevin Johnson
No Treble
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother jazz legend has left us. George Mraz, who played with everyone from Chet Baker to John Abercrombie, has passed away of undisclosed causes. He was 77 years old. The news was shared on Facebook by his wife Camilla. Mraz was born in what is now the Czech Republic in...

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbgo.org

George Mraz, Inventively Swinging Bassist, Dies at 77

George Mraz, a widely recorded bassist praised for his sonority and buoyancy, died on Sept. 16. He was 77. His death was confirmed by his wife, pianist and vocalist Camilla Mraz, on social media. In recent years, Mraz's trio project with Camilla and drummer Anthony Pinciotti toured internationally and composed...
MUSIC
soultracks.com

R.I.P. jazz and R&B great Leonard "Doc" Gibbs

(September 16, 2021) Tonight we mourn the passing of a musical great. Leonard “Doc” Gibbs has been a mainstay in soul and jazz for a half century, and gathered another audience entirely as the musical director on the Emeril television show, staring chef Emeril Lagasse. Fresh out of the Pennsylvania...
MUSIC
magnetmagazine.com

In Memoriam: Infinity Cat Recordings

Only youth affords the intestinal fortitude to name a band Diarrhea Planet. “I just hate that word,” says Robert Ellis Orrall, the long-in-the-tooth cofounder of said band’s label, Infinity Cat Recordings. “I asked them, ‘Can’t you just be called Die Planet?’ Then I went to see them play, and they just blew my head off. I love those kids.”
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
LSU Reveille

In memoriam: Michael K. Williams

"I came out of the womb dancing." Michael K. Williams. Celebrity deaths are always tough to process. As of recent, it seems to me that nearly every week another legend of music, acting, dance, sports, politics and humanism crosses the barrier from life to death. It’s heartbreaking to hear about, so when I heard the news of actor Michael K. Williams’ passing earlier last week, I was stunned by the news. I felt gutted.
BROOKLYN, NY
ETOnline.com

2021 Emmy Awards Remember the Stars We've Lost With Touching 'In Memoriam'

Gone but never forgotten. This year's Emmy Awards paid tribute to the many entertainers and TV creators who have died over the last year in a heartfelt "In Memoriam" segment. For the tribute, which aired near the end of Sunday's star-studded awards ceremony, Uzo Aduba took the stage to share a sweet message to the memories of the entertainers and creatives we've lost.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Emmys 2021 In Memoriam: Who was not honored in the emotional tribute segment?

Producers of the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony honored almost all of the expected people who died  this past year. Who was not featured during the emotional In Memoriam segment Sunday night on CBS? Prominent performers and character actors such as Frank Bonner, Sean Connery, Michael Constantine, Abby Dalton, James Hampton, Bruce Kirby, Norman Lloyd, Helen Reddy and Jane Withers were not part of the 49 people included. While over 100 celebrated television people died since last year’s event in mid-September of 2020, the segment generally only makes room for less than 50. Among those featured Sunday night: TV Academy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Terry
Person
Stan Getz
Person
Hampton Hawes
Person
Dizzy Gillespie
Person
Mal Waldron
Person
Benny Bailey
Person
Chet Baker
Person
Carmen Mcrae
Person
Ron Carter
Person
Oscar Peterson
Person
Louis Armstrong
Rolling Stone

Watch Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste Soundtrack Emmy ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

During the 2021 Emmy Awards, Leon Bridges enlisted Jon Batiste to perform a powerful rendition of “River” from Bridges’ 2015 album Coming Home. The musicians teamed up for the In Memoriam segment of the evening to pay tribute to those who died in the last year, including Alex Trebek, Cicely Tyson, Larry King, Jessica Walter, Norm Macdonald and Michael K. Williams. In a 2016 statement, Bridges revealed the meaning of the track saying, “The river has historically been used in gospel music as symbolism for change and redemption. My goal was to write a song about my personal spiritual experience.” He added that “it was written during a time of real depression in my life,” saying he believes “it has the power to change and heal those that are hurting.” The performance came ahead of the final Emmy Award of the evening for Limited or Anthology series which went to The Queen’s Gambit.
MUSIC
JamBase

Leon Bridges & Jon Batiste Perform ‘River’ For Emmys In Memoriam Tribute

Leon Bridges teamed with Jon Batiste to perform his song “River” as the soundtrack for the In Memoriam segment on Sunday’s 2021 Emmy Awards telecast. Bridges and Batiste sang the powerful song from Leon’s 2015 album, Coming Home, as images and voiceovers from some of those in the television world who died in the past year were broadcast.
CELEBRITIES
Columbia University

In Memoriam Professor Steven Gregory, 1953-2021

Steven Gregory was the inaugural Dr. Kenneth and Kareitha Forde Professor of African American and African Diaspora Studies at Columbia University. His extraordinary work in Anthropology on the intersection of race, class, gender and urban-based social movements unfolded in numerous books and articles, notably the volumes Black Corona: Race and the Politics of Place in an Urban Community (1998), Santería in New York City: A Study in Cultural Resistance (2000), and The Devil Behind the Mirror: Globalization and Politics in the Dominican Republic (2007), which received the Society for Urban Anthropology’s Anthony Leeds Prize, and the Gordon K. Lewis Book Prize, from the Caribbean Studies Association. His recently completed The Valley & the Acropolis: Power, Spatiality, and the Politics of Knowledge is forthcoming.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Pittsburgh Courier

IN MEMORIAM: Melvin Van Peebles, Godfather of Black Cinema, dies

The film world is reeling over the loss of influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles who passed away yesterday in Manhattan. Van Peebles is best known for his classic independent films Watermelon Man (1970) and Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971), which offered a bold critique of racism, power and Black liberation in the United States. Van Peebles, the father of actor/director Mario Van Peebles, created the blueprint for what would become the Blaxploitation genre of filmmaking with his Sweet Sweetback’s Baaadasssss Song.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#All About Jazz#The Prague Conservatory#The Voice Of America#Czech#Berklee School Of Music#The Oscar Peterson Trio
Variety

Yebba’s Stunning ‘Dawn’ Marks the Belated Arrival of a One-in-a-Million Singer: Album Review

Yebba — a.k.a. Abbey Smith — is a prodigiously talented 26-year-old singer who’s been buzzing for so long it’s hard to believe “Dawn” is her debut album. She’s already won a Grammy (for a 2019 collaboration with PJ Morton) and over the past five years has duetted with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, A Tribe Called Quest, Chance the Rapper and even has a featured song on Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (“Yebba’s Heartbreak”). Most significantly, she was featured on three songs on Mark Ronson’s stellar “Late Night Feelings” album; the Grammy-winning Amy Winehouse/Lady Gaga collaborator also produced many of the songs on “Dawn.”
MUSIC
KPEL 96.5

10 Reasons to Celebrate Johnny Cash’s Legend

JR Cash was born in Kingsland, Ark., on Feb. 26, 1932, as the fourth of seven children to Ray and Carrie Cash; it wasn't until he signed with Sun Records in 1955 that he adopted the stage name of Johnny Cash. Now, more than six decades later, Cash is nothing less than a national treasure and an absolute legend in not just the country genre but music as a whole.
CELEBRITIES
wmmr.com

Paul McCartney Announces Upcoming Livestream for His New Memoir

Paul McCartney will be releasing his highly-anticipated memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, on November 2. To celebrate, he’ll be taking part in a special livestream event. Per Sir Paul’s official website, the event will take place on Friday, November 5 at 7:30 GMT/3:30 EST from the Southbank Centre’s...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
No Treble

Julia Hofer: Top 5 Pino Palladino Bass Lines

Julia Hofer is back with another “Top 5” video, and this time, she’s focusing on the incredible work of Pino Palladino. Choosing just 5 bass lines by Pino seems next to impossible, so Julia narrowed it down to some of her all-time favorites.
MUSIC
No Treble

Bass of the Week: Peter Hook’s Eccleshall Guitars “Hot Too”

Peter Hook has recently put up a load of his gear and memorabilia from his New Order days up for auction. This week we’re checking out a custom bass built for him by Chris Eccleshall. The semi-acoustic four-stringer, which he dubbed “Hot Too,” is crafted with a 335-style body and served as the backup to his main Eccleshall.
MUSIC
No Treble

Béla Fleck Releases “My Bluegrass Heart” with Meyer, Schatz, Masat, and Kowert

No matter the genre, Béla Fleck has always kept the best of musical company in his bands. That goes especially for bassists, and his new album My Bluegrass Heart continues that trend. The banjo virtuoso’s latest release features 19 songs performed with bluegrass instrumentation, although the songs are not straight-ahead...
MUSIC
No Treble

Marcelo Yakko: The Kitchen (Playthrough)

Our good friend Marcelo Yakko emailed me this video. In this clip, Marcelo plays along to his fantastic track, “The Kitchen”, which appears on his album, Boomerang. “One of the songs that I like to play the most from my album ‘Boomerang’ is the song ‘The Kitchen’, thanks to the dear musician friends who participated in the recording,” Marcelo shared.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy