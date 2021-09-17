In Memoriam: George Mraz

Steven Gregory was the inaugural Dr. Kenneth and Kareitha Forde Professor of African American and African Diaspora Studies at Columbia University. His extraordinary work in Anthropology on the intersection of race, class, gender and urban-based social movements unfolded in numerous books and articles, notably the volumes Black Corona: Race and the Politics of Place in an Urban Community (1998), Santería in New York City: A Study in Cultural Resistance (2000), and The Devil Behind the Mirror: Globalization and Politics in the Dominican Republic (2007), which received the Society for Urban Anthropology’s Anthony Leeds Prize, and the Gordon K. Lewis Book Prize, from the Caribbean Studies Association. His recently completed The Valley & the Acropolis: Power, Spatiality, and the Politics of Knowledge is forthcoming.
