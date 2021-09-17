CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant Bulbs Now for Early Spring Blooms!

By Robin Trott, University of Minnesota Extension Educator
Cover picture for the article(Alexandria, MN) -- Bulbs are a delightful addition to many spring gardens. However, to enjoy them in the spring, many must be planted in the fall. The term “bulb” is a general horticultural term which refers to all underground storage organs planted in the fall. To the botanist, daffodils and tulips have true “bulbs” like onions, crocus has “corms” and anemones have “rhizomes.” Mid-September- mid- October is the best time to plant bulbs in Minnesota. This will allow ample time for the bulbs to become well rooted before the ground freezes.

