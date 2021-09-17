Tails of Iron Review (Xbox Series) – Croak and Dagger

A gorgeous, enormously charming 2D aRPG, Tails of Iron is a challenging and deeply rewarding soulslike game. The Finger Guns Review. I can see the armoured frog enemies up ahead, gathered around a camp fire. There’s a few of them. This is going to be tough. I venture forth and the amphibian warriors finally see me, turn and yell out their battle call. It’s go time. A frog with a nailed club comes at me first. A quick dodge and I’m in behind it. Attack, attack, attack with my little rat spear. It’s down. Now it’s 2 shield wielding frogs coming from either side. They attack one after another. Dodge, dodge roll and I can attack again – only I failed to see the trident carrying frog enter from the far right. It stabs me with a basic attack and immediately follows up with a running attack that I’m too slow to parry. I’m down and I’m hurting. There’s barely a figment of my health bar left. My fingers kick into over drive, stabbing, dodging and parrying all 3 frogs as they attack from all directions. 1 down. 2 down. 3 down. I take a deep breath to survey my handwork as a frog enters from the left and looses an arrow that flies across the screen. Thud.