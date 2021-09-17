Four-Star Big Man Kebba Nije Includes Penn State in Top 3
Just days after going on an unofficial visit to Penn State, four-star big man Kebba Nije listed the Nittany Lions in his top three. Alongside Kansas State and Butler, Penn State landed in Nije’s top three after offering him not too long ago. Coach Micah Shrewsberry offered Nije back on August 19, and has since invited him down for both an official and an unofficial visit, which Nije clearly enjoyed. In the tweet, Nije also included that he would be announcing his commitment at noon on Saturday, September 18.nittanysportsnow.com
Comments / 0