Week Ahead in Bankruptcy: Sept. 20, 2021

By Maria Chutchian
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the bankruptcy law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Sept. 20

10 a.m. – Johnson & Johnson will make its case to disqualify certain personal injury claimants’ votes in favor of a reorganization plan for its former talc supplier, Imerys Talc America. Johnson & Johnson, which filed the motion to toss those claims under seal, has denied that it has indemnification obligations to Imerys with respect to claims that its talc products caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. The case is In re Imerys Talc America Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 19-10289. For Imerys: Kimberly Posin of Latham & Watkins. For J&J: Theodore Tsekerides of Weil Gotshal & Manges.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

10 a.m. – The Boy Scouts of America will seek approval to begin soliciting votes for its proposed reorganization plan. The youth organization recently reached a deal with one if its main insurers that brings in $787 million to compensate men who say they were sexually abused by troop leaders. The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343. For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria of White & Case.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

10 a.m. – Mallinckrodt plc will seek partial summary judgment against insurers seeking damages for reimbursements they say they’ve had to pay members for artificially inflated prices of the pharmaceutical company’s Acthar product. The insurers say they are entitled to be paid before other creditors. The case is In re Mallinckrodt Plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-12522. For Mallinckrodt: Anupama Yerramalli of Latham & Watkins. For the insurers: Matthew Feldman of Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

Thursday, Sept. 23

11 a.m. – LATAM Airlines Group SA will seek approval to extend its exclusive period to file a reorganization plan and maintain control over its bankruptcy proceeding. The airline recently announced that it has received multiple offers to finance its exit from Chapter 11. The case is In re LATAM Airlines Group SA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. no-11254. For LATAM: Richard Cooper of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton.

Friday, Sept. 24

10 a.m. – Sequential Brands Group will seek approval of its sale procedures. The retail company, which filed for bankruptcy in late August, owns the Jessica Simpson and Joe’s Jeans brands. The case is In re Sequential Brands Group Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-11194. For Sequential: Scott Greenberg of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in Bankruptcy? Contact Maria Chutchian at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com

Maria Chutchian reports on corporate bankruptcies and restructurings. She can be reached at maria.chutchian@thomsonreuters.com.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

