CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Great Western Bancorp, Inc.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. ("Great Western" or the "Company") (GWB) - Get Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. ("First Interstate") (FIBK) - Get First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Class A Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Great Western shareholders will receive .8425 shares of First Interstate stock for each Great Western share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $33.00 based upon First Interstate's September 16, 2021 closing price of $39.17. Upon completion of the transaction, First Interstate shareholders will own approximately 57% of the combined company, while Great Western shareholders will only own 43% of the combined company.

If you own Great Western shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gwb Or please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) Great Western's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Great Western's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-great-western-bancorp-inc-301379796.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GSKY, HOMB, BBDC, VLY; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) - Get GreenSky, Inc. Class A Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, GreenSky shareholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman common stock for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock they own. If you are a GreenSky shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Rackspace Technology, Inc. For Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP, a class action law firm dedicated to representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) - Get RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC. Report. If you are...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ARDX Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ardelyx, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2021

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardelyx, Inc. ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") (ARDX) - Get Ardelyx, Inc. Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ardelyx securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ardx.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZYMERGEN INC. (NASDAQ: ZY) OCTOBER 4, 2021 SHAREHOLDER FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) from April 20, 2021 through August 4, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Announces Investigation Into Eargo, Inc. (EAR)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (EAR) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by making materially misleading statements to investors. If you purchased or otherwise own Eargo stock, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at rswartz@scott-scott.com or (844) 818-6980 for more information.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (EAR) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your Eargo...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before October 15, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of those who acquired ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("ATI" or the "Company") (ATIP) securities from April 1, 2021 through July 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llp#Insider Trading#Board Of Directors#Weisslaw Llp#The Company#First Interstate#Broadway#Great Western
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims On Behalf Of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against InnovAge Holding Corp. ("InnovAge" or the "Company") (INNV) . The investigation concerns whether InnovAge has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. InnovAge manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SAM EQUITY ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces That A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Was Filed On Behalf Of Investors Of The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report ("Boston Beer") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Boston Beer securities between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -VRCA

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Verrica" or the "Company") (VRCA) - Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc Report. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
clevelandstar.com

Aftermaster Inc. Notice to Shareholders

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Aftermaster wants to notify its shareholders that it will not be able to complete its financial statements and be deemed current in its OTC Markets reporting obligations by September 28, 2021, and subsequently will be moved to the 'expert market' on OTC Markets. Since exiting the chapter 11 subchapter 5 bankruptcy, the company has yet to secure the financing needed to move the company forward and get current. The company remains optimistic that it can secure the needed financing, but it does not know when or if it will be able to do so.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

PACIFIC ENTERPRISE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Pacific Enterprise Bancorp - PEBN

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Pacific Enterprise Bancorp (OTC: PEBN) to BayCom Corp (BCML) - Get BayCom Corp. Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Pacific Enterprise will receive only 1.0292 shares of BayCom for each share of Pacific Enterprise that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

MERGER ALERT - FMO, GWB, and EJFA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Agreement Announcement: September 16, 2021. Transaction...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In PayPal Holdings, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - PYPL

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal" or the "Company") (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-06468, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal securities between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
ECONOMY
nwindianabusiness.com

First Midwest shareholders approve merger with Old National Bancorp

First Midwest shareholders are on board with a merger with Evansville-based Old National Bancorp. First Midwest in a statement said 99% of shareholders approved the proposed merger with Old National Bancorp, which was announced on June 1. The vote was conducted at a First Midwest stockholder meeting Sept. 15. “Our...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (HONE) - Get HarborOne Bancorp Inc Report announced today that its Board of Directors has adopted a share repurchase program. Under the share repurchase program, which has received regulatory approval, the Company may repurchase up to 2,668,159 shares of the Company's common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares following completion of the share repurchase program announced on April 16, 2021. The April 16, 2021 share repurchase program was completed on September 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) Class A common stock pursuant to or traceable to the Company's February 12, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"), or between February 12, 2021 and August 12, 2021. The complaint seeks remedies pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company that engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B, which is currently in Phase 2b of its trial ("Phase 2b Aging Frailty Trial").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. And Great Western Bancorp, Inc. To Join Forces

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) - Get First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Class A Report ("FIBK"), parent company of First Interstate Bank, and Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) - Get Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Report ("GWB"), parent company of Great Western Bank, announced today they have entered into a definitive agreement under which the companies will combine in an all‐stock transaction.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy