Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market 2021-2025 | Rapid Adoption Of Beacon Technology To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

By PR Newswire
 8 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart baggage handling solutions market size is expected to increase by USD 3.85 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

Discover aerospace & defense industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for efficient baggage operations.

The Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market is segmented by Product (Smart baggage & tracking and Smart baggage screening) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The rapid adoption of beacon technology will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart baggage handling solutions market covers the following areas:

Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market SizingSmart Baggage Handling Solutions Market ForecastSmart Baggage Handling Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • ALSTEF Automation SA
  • BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
  • Daifuku Co. Ltd.
  • Dimark Group Sp. zoo
  • Lenze SE
  • Lyngsoe Systems AS
  • MATREX SAS
  • Siemens AG
  • SITA
  • Vanderlande Industries BV

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Smart baggage and tracking devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Smart baggage screening devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ALSTEF Automation SA
  • BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
  • Daifuku Co. Ltd.
  • Dimark Group Sp. zoo
  • Lenze SE
  • Lyngsoe Systems AS
  • MATREX SAS
  • Siemens AG
  • SITA
  • Vanderlande Industries BV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: www.technavio.com/report/smart-baggage-handling-solutions-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-baggage-handling-solutions-market-2021-2025--rapid-adoption-of-beacon-technology-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301378892.html

SOURCE Technavio

