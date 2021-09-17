CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ECHO, KDMN, HRC, And DVCR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) - Get Echo Global Logistics, Inc Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) - Get Echo Global Logistics, Inc Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $48.25 per share in cash for each share of Echo Global common stock that they hold. If you own ECHO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/echo

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) - Get Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) - Get Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Sanofi ("Sanofi"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash for each share of Kadmon Holdings common stock that they hold. If you own KDMN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/kadmon-holdings-inc

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) - Get Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) - Get Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Baxter International Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $156.00 per share in cash for each share of HRC common stock that they hold. If you own HRC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hrc

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc.(OTC: DVCR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc.(OTC: DVCR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by DAC Acquisition LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $10.10 per share in cash for each share of DVCR common stock that they hold. If you own DVCR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dvcr

TheStreet

