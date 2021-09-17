Ever Wondered How Increasing Investments In The Healthcare Industry Can Impact Surface Disinfectants Market?

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the surface disinfectants market, and it is poised to grow by $ 999.69 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 5.53% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the materials industry is likely to witness a mixed impact during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market? The hypochlorite segment is the leading product segment in the market.

The hypochlorite segment is the leading product segment in the market. How big will be the North American market during the forecast period? 64% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

64% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021? In 2021, the year-over-year growth rate of the market is 7.07%.

In 2021, the year-over-year growth rate of the market is 7.07%. Which is the key country in North America?The US is a key market for surface disinfectants in North America.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this surface disinfectants market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. 3M Co., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Solvay SA, STERIS Plc., The Clorox Co., and The Procter and Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants.

Although the Increasing investments in the healthcare industry, stringent regulations for ensuring disinfection in hospitals, and the increasing number of health issues because of HAI will offer immense growth opportunities, the rising popularity of UV radiation as a substitute for surface disinfectants is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct and indirect COVID-19-related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Surface Disinfectants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Surface Disinfectants Market is segmented as below:

Product

Hypochlorite

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Chlorhexidine Gluconate

Others

Type

Liquids

Sprays

Wipes

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hypochlorite - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Quaternary ammonium compounds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hydrogen peroxide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chlorhexidine gluconate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Liquids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sprays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Ecolab Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

Solvay SA

STERIS Plc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

