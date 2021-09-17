CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HONEST COMPANY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Honest Company, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired The Honest Company, Inc. ("Honest Company" or the "Company") (HNST) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with Honest Company's May 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Investors have until November 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 6, 2021, Honest Company completed its IPO, selling approximately 26 million shares of common stock for $16.00 per share.

Approximately two months after the IPO, on August 13, 2021, before the market opened, Honest Company announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $20 million, compared to a net loss of only $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Honest disclosed that its revenue grew only 3% as compared to the second quarter of 2020, because it was negatively impacted by "an estimated $3.7 million COVID-19 stock-up impact primarily in Diapers and Wipes in the prior year period." Honest Company also disclosed that its Diapers and Wipes category revenue declined 2% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Honest further disclosed that "Household and Wellness revenue declined 6% from the second quarter of 2020 as consumer and customer demand for sanitization products decreased as consumers became vaccinated and customers managed heavy levels of inventory."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $3.98 per share, or 28%, to close at $10.07 per share on August 13, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On August 19, 2021, the Company's stock price closed at an all-time low of $9.16 per share, a nearly 43% decline from the $16.00 per share IPO price.

According to the complaint, the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted: (1) that, prior to the IPO, the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category; (2) that, at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Honest Company shares pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005544/en/

