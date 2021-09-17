Lawsuit Could Send Wisconsin’s PFAS Protections ‘Back Into the Dark Ages’
Environmental advocates warn of health hazards that could result from a business lobby’s bid to hamstring the DNR. Wisconsin residents’ health would be at great risk if business interests succeed in a lawsuit filed earlier this year that would limit the state’s ability to investigate environmental contamination and hold polluters accountable, a group of environmental and public health groups said Friday.upnorthnewswi.com
Comments / 0