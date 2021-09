I'm a bit confused why the implementation of the external source for the selection list does not function with the key being what is displayed in the drop down list or an option to display the key? I'd prefer the radio button to choose either "values" or "key values" and a check box to select whether supplied by an external action or defined in template. I have a bunch of templates I am using a more user friendly display name but the actual value is more computer friendly. Hopefully in a next version or maybe I am missing something in the property definition? I don't see an example in the docs to do this.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO