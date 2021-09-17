WarioWare: Get It Together review for Nintendo Switch: Microgame mayhem is back
WarioWare is one of Nintendo’s strangest franchises. Its main character fights Mario, hunts for treasure, eats garlic as a power-up, and unleashes deadly fart attacks. He also has a prolific career as a video game developer, making microgames for the masses. And somehow, it all works. The newest entry into this strange series takes the basic premise of the original game and adds a single new mechanic that radically changes how you think about the three-second tasks. It might not sound like a lot, but WarioWare: Get It Together is all the more addicting for it in review.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
