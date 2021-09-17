History in the making: Morningside receivers putting up big numbers in 2021

SIOUX CITY — For Morningside University football fans, the first two weeks of the season have gone pretty well. Historically well, in fact. In their first two games, the Mustangs have opened the season with a pair of blowout victories, currently lead the nation in passing yards per game, and have had three players win Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Player of the Week honors, in quarterback Joe Dolincheck, wide receiver Austin Johnson and linebacker Tyler Wingert.