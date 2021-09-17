CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Get Your COVID Booster Shot at Texas Tech Health Science Center

By Tricia
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’ve gotten fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson vaccines at least eight months ago, you can get your booster shot this weekend. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will be holding a vaccination drive this weekend and they will offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine if you have not gotten vaccinated previously and the Pfizer booster shots for those already vaccinated.

krod.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy