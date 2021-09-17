Get Your COVID Booster Shot at Texas Tech Health Science Center
If you’ve gotten fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson vaccines at least eight months ago, you can get your booster shot this weekend. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will be holding a vaccination drive this weekend and they will offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine if you have not gotten vaccinated previously and the Pfizer booster shots for those already vaccinated.krod.com
