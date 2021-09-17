CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The politicization of wildlife conservation in Idaho

By David Pennock
Idaho State Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor seven generations, my family has called East Idaho home. I love this state and the people who live here. In fact, a quintessential part of living in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is its beautiful open landscapes and abundant wildlife. It’s what makes East Idaho so special. We Idahoans spend much of our workweek swapping stories about the wildlife and beautiful country we saw while fishing, hunting, birding, hiking, biking or camping over the past weekend while giving each other advice about the next wildlife adventure planned for the coming weekend. I often receive excited phone calls and texts from family and friends describing their latest sighting of a moose, otter or bald eagle. When an Idahoan describes their enthusiasm for hunting or fishing, they inevitably include a statement like, “Getting out into beautiful country and seeing wildlife with my friends and family is why I do it. Fishing and hunting are just the excuse to get out.” Wildlife is critical to how we Idahoans view ourselves and the place we live. It is part of our cultural identity.

