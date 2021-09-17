CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former roommates Bosa, Elliott ready to face each other

By Associated Press
KESQ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa and Ezekiel Elliott have been close friends since arriving as freshmen at Ohio State in 2013. On Sunday the former college roommates find themselves on opposite sidelines in one of the spotlight games of the Week 2 schedule. Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers play in front of fans at their palatial Inglewood, California, home for the first time when they host Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys. This will be the first time Elliott and Bosa have faced each other in the NFL. Elliott was serving an NFL suspension the last time the two teams played on Thanksgiving Day in 2017.

