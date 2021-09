Household energy bills will soon be affected by the soaring price of fossil fuels globally, according to energy regulator Ofgem. Speaking to the BBC, Ofgem said that increasing prices for gas in particular “will feed into all customer energy bills in the UK”. However, Ofgem also said that the energy price cap was one of the “best tools” for ensuring that customers continue to pay a fair price for the energy they consume.

