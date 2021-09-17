Make a Difference

When most Americans reach retirement age, they look forward to traveling, visiting family, and taking a break. Not so for the men who launched The Word and Water Project. In 2017, God laid upon the heart of several businessmen in the Birmingham community a desire to finish strong for the Gospel as they approached their retirement from corporate America. From those conversations, God inspired Jeff Middleton to establish The Word and Water Project, a non-profit organization that reaches people for Christ by sharing His Word and other life-sustaining elements, such as clean water. “Several of us were in a weekly Bible study together. We were studying the book of James and were challenged to put feet to our faith,” says Middleton. “Around the same time, we became aware of the clean water crisis around the world. We thought that by ministering to people’s physical needs we could also have the opportunity to share the Good News of Christ.”

