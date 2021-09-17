Ekkelenkamp scores on debut as Hertha wins again

The Hot Springs Tiger’s soccer team travelled to Bernalillo, on Monday, September 13th to take on the Questa Wildcats. The game was played at a neutral site to reduce travel time for both teams. The Tiger soccer team is a co-ed team, as is the Questa team. Questa took the kick-off and advanced into the Tigers half of the field, but our defense was stifling, especially in the first half, where we only allowed the Wildcats two shots in the entire half and maintained possession for the majority of the period, keeping the ball on Questa’s side of the field.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO