Get Your COVID Booster Shot at Texas Tech Health Science Center

For months and months COVID-19 vaccines have been offered by the United States government. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been administered to millions of Americans but only a few months after the rollout began there was talk about the efficacy of the vaccines beginning to wane. Medical officials said that there might need to be a booster shot given to people who had been fully vaccinated because of the appearance of a number of different variants of the original COVID-19 virus including the highly contagious Delta variant. Hospitals began reporting breakthrough infections and the government got to work on getting the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine booster.

EL PASO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO