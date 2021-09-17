CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Get Your COVID Booster Shot at Texas Tech Health Science Center

If you’ve gotten fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson vaccines at least eight months ago, you can get your booster shot this weekend. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will be holding a vaccination drive this weekend and they will offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine if you have not gotten vaccinated previously and the Pfizer booster shots for those already vaccinated.

El Pasoans React To The Death Of UTEP’s Beloved Dr. Natalicio

On Friday, UTEP's former president and beloved icon, Dr. Diana Natalicio, passed away, prompting a flood of reactions from former alumni and El Pasoans alike. Dr. Diana Natalicio, like her bun, were iconic staples of UTEP and El Paso. For 31 years, Natalicio led the University of Texas at El Paso and, at her retirement, had the longest-serving tenure among presidents at any major public research university.
FDA Says No To Booster For Some – What About Locally?

For months and months COVID-19 vaccines have been offered by the United States government. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been administered to millions of Americans but only a few months after the rollout began there was talk about the efficacy of the vaccines beginning to wane. Medical officials said that there might need to be a booster shot given to people who had been fully vaccinated because of the appearance of a number of different variants of the original COVID-19 virus including the highly contagious Delta variant. Hospitals began reporting breakthrough infections and the government got to work on getting the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine booster.
