The Cubs and Phillies both put up seven runs in a single half inning. The Phillies emerged victorious and won by nine. In the third inning, it looked like the Phillies were comfortable with conceding the game. Matt Moore and JD Hammer combined to give up seven earned runs in what was a horrendous third inning. Hammer in particular faced seven batters before being pulled and this is what happened: walk, hit-by-pitch (run), single (run), double (two runs), strikeout, three-run home run and single. At one point in the third, the Cubs’ win probability stood at 97 percent.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO