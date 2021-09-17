CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst convicted of murder

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A California jury on Friday found multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst guilty of murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, the first homicide conviction for a man suspected of killing three people in three states over the past 39 years. Durst, 78 and frail, will likely...

whtc.com

