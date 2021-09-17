"Running Commentary"

When I taught 3rd grade to rural upstate New York children, we had a lovely mature maple tree outside our classroom window. That tree was gorgeous in October, but it had charm throughout the entire school year. During the early September days of the start of the school year, that tree greeted us with its fullness and greenness; so full and green it was that you could hardly see the branches reaching high enough to grace the second floor of the school building. The width of the tree’s crown matched its height so that four sets of large classroom windows were shaded in the heat of those sunny hot September afternoons. In the middle of the second week of school, the art teacher asked the children to draw the tree while they sat under it and walked all around it. The completed drawings were stored in each student’s art folder for additional work or later enjoyment.

