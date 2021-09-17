CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Running Commentary"

Concordia Blade-Empire
 9 days ago

From the 1994 archives, originally published in the Wayne (PA) Times …. Very dark and stormy outside. OK, maybe it isn’t stormy, but it is definitely dark. My left big toe extends outside the warmth under the comforter to test the waters. There’s a nip in the air. c-c-c-c-c-c-cold. Five...

www.bladeempire.com

The Post and Courier

Commentary: The scandal that nearly killed Hollywood

A dark-eyed beauty lies dead. One of America’s biggest movie stars implicated. A politically-ambitious prosecutor. A salacious Hollywood screenplay?. No. It was Hollywood in real life. Exactly 100 years ago this month, America was engrossed in perhaps the biggest Hollywood scandal of all time. In September 1921 a young actress...
HOLLYWOOD, SC
Variety

In ‘Remember Her Name,’ Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of...
MUSIC
Fred Astaire
CBS New York

The 3 ‘Fates’ Of ‘Hadestown’ Reflect On Broadway’s Return And Their Love For NYC’s Theater Community

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hit musical “Hadestown” reopened this month with a celebration that spilled into the streets. In 2019, the show won eight Tony awards, including best musical. Three women play a key storytelling role. CBS2’s Jessica Moore recently spoke to them about returning to the stage after 18 months. READ MORE: Broadway Buzz: ‘Hadestown’ Taps Greek Myths Mixed With Love, Music It has been a long road back for Broadway and members of the cast of “Hadestown,” but the atmosphere was electric on Sept. 2, reopening night, inside the Walter Kerr Theatre. “Hadestown” is based on Greek mythology. It’s the story of Orpheus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
williamsonherald.com

Commentary: Bless a young parent

This past weekend, we were thrilled to attend the Chukkers for Charity polo match. While I am sure friends and family get tired of me talking about the Brentwood Rotary’s Inclusive Playgrounds campaign, any nonprofit that benefits children with diverse abilities is a winner in my book. Congratulations on a...
BRENTWOOD, TN
vashonbeachcomber.com

COMMENTARY: A Goodbye Love Letter to Vashon

Thank you to The Beachcomber for allowing me to publicly say a final goodbye to an amazing place I have called home for 22 years and to the spectacular community I’ve come to know and love. A poem by Rachel Lyman Field was given to me as a gift when...
VASHON, WA
capenews.net

Guest Commentary: Fall Fantasy

When I taught 3rd grade to rural upstate New York children, we had a lovely mature maple tree outside our classroom window. That tree was gorgeous in October, but it had charm throughout the entire school year. During the early September days of the start of the school year, that tree greeted us with its fullness and greenness; so full and green it was that you could hardly see the branches reaching high enough to grace the second floor of the school building. The width of the tree’s crown matched its height so that four sets of large classroom windows were shaded in the heat of those sunny hot September afternoons. In the middle of the second week of school, the art teacher asked the children to draw the tree while they sat under it and walked all around it. The completed drawings were stored in each student’s art folder for additional work or later enjoyment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

