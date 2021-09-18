Man facing rape charges in Columbia County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Susquehanna County are trying to piece together exactly how a pickup truck ended up in a pond. Officers were called to Lakeside Pond in Lathrop Township around 6 a.m. When they arrived they found a pickup truck in the water but no one was...
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man is locked up after a stabbing in Monroe County. Police say 29-year-old Malik Morgan got into a fight with another man early Saturday morning along Main Street in Stroudsburg. That's when Morgan allegedly stabbed the victim five times. He was taken to the hospital. Morgan...
PLYMOUTH, Pa. — State police have arrested a man in Luzerne County they say was planning to have his ex-girlfriend killed. Clayton Knorr, 40, of Plymouth, faces attempted homicide charges. Troopers say Knorr was working with another man to kill the woman before a PFA hearing scheduled for Thursday. Knorr...
SUNBURY, Pa. — A doctor from Northumberland County has agreed to plead guilty to illegally prescribing controlled substances. Raymond Kraynak was arrested in 2017 when federal investigators say he prescribed more controlled substances than any other doctor in the state over a one-year period. Kraynak could face a total of...
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A New York man will serve 18 to 40 years in prison on murder charges in Luzerne County. Tremaine Jamison pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in May. Jamison shot and killed 29-year-old Devon Brown at a kindergarten graduation party in Hanover Township in 2017. Investigators say both...
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A Monroe County jury convicted a man Wednesday night of first-degree murder. Michael Owens, 31, of Scotrun, was found guilty of killing Demetrio Hughes in 2016. Hughes' burned body was found on state game lands near Tannersville. Investigators say he was lured to the area by Owens...
BEAVER MEADOWS, Pa. — A father is accused of breaking his infant son's leg in Carbon County. State Police charged Brandon Gombert from Beaver Meadows with assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Medical staff called troopers after Gombert's five-month-old son was brought to a hospital with a fractured...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County. State police say the motorcycle rider was killed when a tractor trailer turned into the bike's path on Route 901 in Foster Township near Minersville Thursday evening. Officials have not released the name of the...
PITTSTON, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is locked up and accused of mentally and physically abusing his mother. Michael Boyle from Pittston Township faces abuse of a care-dependent person and other charges. The 73-year-old victim told police Boyle hit her, poured pitchers of cold water on her, and...
The Pennsylvania Department of Health tallied 4,966 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, September 25. There were 64 additional deaths reported statewide. Of the new cases, 825 came from counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Luzerne County added 130 positive cases. Schuylkill County had 87, Monroe County had 83, and Centre County added 80.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Schuylkill County are warning residents about a rash of mail thefts. Officers say someone took mail from several communities in Schuylkill and Berks County. The thieves then take any personal checks, change the name, and cash them. A White Infiniti G37 with Pennsylvania...
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — "At 10 Minter Place, 100 grams of cocaine, tens of thousands of dollars, and 1000 pills of Fentanyl," said Joseph Coffay, Wilkes-Barre Police Chief. Wilkes-Barre's police chief ran down the laundry list of confiscated items from what officials call the biggest drug bust in the Diamond City's history.
MILANVILLE, Pa. — Human remains found in some woods in Wayne County have now been identified. They belong to a woman from New York state who had been missing for more than 15 years. Selina Hoheusle was from Narrowsburg, New York. She was 45 years old when she was first...
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The ATM lane at a bank in Luzerne County is closed after a fire. A car caught fire in the drive-thru of the FNCB branch along Route 315 in Plains Township, near Wilkes-Barre. Flames spread to the ATM and exterior wall of the bank. Some of...
SAYLORSBURG, Pa. — Pumpkins are ready to be picked, and the gigantic corn maze is ready to be walked through. Mazezilla at Klingel's Farm and Produce Stand near Saylorsburg is all set for another fall season. "We got the 11-acre corn maze this year; it's a medieval maze. It's a...
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers with Pennsylvania American Water were sprinkled on the riverbanks of the Susquehanna River at Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre, cleaning up trash and getting rid of weeds leaving spaces there better than they found it. "Every year, we make it our purpose to come out and help...
BERWICK, Pa. — Vapor pours from a specialized truck as it passes around Test Track Park along the Susquehanna River. It is a sight that families in Berwick have been hoping to see. The truck was battling back the infestation of mosquitoes caused by floodwaters left from Hurricane Ida. Parent...
