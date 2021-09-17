B-UMS girls’ cross country competes in 2021 Doddridge County Invitational
WEST UNION — The Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School girls’ cross country team traveled to West Union on Thursday for the Doddridge County Invitational. B-UMS placed 11th out of 15 middle schools. Out of 151 runners, Madison Knabenshue placed 37th with a run time of 15:21.68 and 57th place was taken by Haley Woody with a 16:12.03. LenaRose Walker placed 60th, Anya Moorehead placed 75th, and Chloe Lewis placed 83rd.therecorddelta.com
